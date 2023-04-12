SIOUX FALLS — For the second day in a row, the South Dakota State baseball team established a season high in runs as the Jackrabbits scored in each of the first five innings on the way to a 20-1 victory over Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday afternoon at the new Sanford Diamonds.



SDSU, which notched nine extra-base hits including a season-high seven doubles, improved to 10-17 overall. DWU dropped to 4-24 on the season.



The Jackrabbit onslaught began with a four-run bottom of the first, highlighted by an RBI double from Luke Ira and two-run two-bagger by Jess Bellows .



Ryan McDonald hit the lone home run of the game for the Jackrabbits’ second-inning run, then SDSU tacked on six runs in the home half of the third. Ira continued his hot hitting with a two-run single, Cade Stuff recorded a run-scoring double and Bellows drove in his third run of the game with an RBI single as SDSU sent 11 men to the plate.



McDonald added an RBI triple in the fourth inning and SDSU again batted around in the fifth inning, scoring eight times. Reserves Jordan Sagedahl and Drew Beazley each delivered two-run doubles in the frame, while Thatcher Kozal got in the act with a run-scoring double of his own.



DWU posted the first run of the game as Lane Darrow drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a single by Diego Jirau off Jackrabbit starter Will Kent , who was making his first collegiate start. Kent settled in from there, finishing five innings with four strikeouts, three walks and five hits allowed to pick up his first career victory.



Fellow freshman Jack Kruger spun two perfect innings on the mound for SDSU to finish up, striking out one.



Six different Jackrabbits tallied two hits as SDSU ended the game with 17 hits.



UP NEXT

SDSU is slated to host Omaha in a three-game Summit League series, which begins Friday. Exact times and locations for the games are to be determined Thursday.



NOTES

SDSU leads the all-time series, 28-2, and has won the last 12 matchups

The Jackrabbits scored 18 runs in a game played Tuesday at Briar Cliff and now have a season-best three-game winning streak

SDSU’s seven doubles were the most in a game since the Jackrabbits tallied eight in an April 3, 2016 contest at Fort Wayne

Ira has tallied 15 RBIs in his last five games to increase his team-leading total to 28

McDonald’s home run was his 12th of the season and 30th of the season as he took over sole possession of ninth place on the Jackrabbit career home run chart, breaking a tie with Ryan Hansen (29 homers from 2001-04)