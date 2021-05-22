SDSU baseball advances to conference tournament with win over ORU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State closed its final series of the regular season with a 7-4 win over Oral Roberts Saturday to clinch a spot in the Summit League Championship.

Jackrabbit seniors Landon Badger, Brett Mogen, Tyler Olmstead and Cody Carlson were honored before the game.

Owen Bishop pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs, no walks and struck out three to record his first win of the season.

The Jackrabbits jumped to an early 3-0 lead as Jess Bellows scored on a wild pitch before a pair of ORU errors allowed two more Jacks to score.

After a pair of innings controlled by both pitching staffs, ORU added a run on an RBI double in the top of the fourth. The Jackrabbits answered with three more runs in the fifth. Luke Ira and Ryan McDonald posted back-to-back solo home runs to center field before State loaded the bases to score Hackman on a sacrifice fly by Avery Mellman.

The Jacks final run came in the bottom of the sixth as McDonald doubled to right center, scoring Ira, who reached on a single to right.

ORU threatened late, adding runs in the seventh and ninth, but were unable to overcome the deficit.

Mogen took over on the mound in the ninth with two outs and runners on first and third. The final batter flied out to right field as the Jackrabbit closer recorded his first save of the season.

The Jackrabbits faced eight different Golden Eagle pitchers throughout the contest. ORU’s Bradan Pierce recorded three strike outs, while five other pitchers all struck out two.

UP NEXT

With the win the Jackrabbits secured the No. 4 seed in the Summit League Championship and will face top-seeded Oral Roberts again at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The tournament will take place at Tal Anderson Filed in Omaha, Neb.

