SDSU arrives in Frisco ahead of FCS National Championship

FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — The Jackrabbit football team is now officially in Frisco, Texas! In just a few days, SDSU take on Sam Houston for the FCS Championship title.

From heading to Frisco, to now arriving in frisco, the SDSU Football team has made its way to Texas two days before they are set to clash with Sam Houston for the FCS National Championship. Now, SDSU has been on the brink of playing in the title game for years, with back-to-back semifinal losses in 2017 and 18, which helped serve as motivation for this year’s group.

“Knowing you were just one step away from making it to a national championships. And who knows, once you get there, you could’ve won that game, you just got beat out the semifinals before you had a chance to show what you’re able to do. So I think that’s given us motivation, especially for the senior and junior classes that was there for those semifinal games,” SDSU Linebacker Logan Backhaus said.

SDSU holds a walk through open to the media tomorrow at 9 a.m. before a full closed practice.

Tonight at 10, we’re going to hear from the team on just what it meant to finally breakthrough and get to Frisco, and how this accomplishment has been built since the Jacks moved to Division 1.