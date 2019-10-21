SDSU announces Saturday’s rivalry game sold out

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University announced Monday morning Saturday’s upcoming showdown with North Dakota State University is sold out.

The final tickets were sold Monday morning.

On Sunday, ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be hosting its weekly show in Brookings before the No. 3-ranked Jackrabbits host No. 1 Bison in the annual Dakota Marker football game. The nationally televised show airs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning on ESPN. SDSU said more details about the event will be announced when finalized.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Saturday and SDSU officials announced student ticket information will be announced in the next 24 hours.

KELOLAND News will be in Brookings Monday to see how the university is preparing for a busy weekend.