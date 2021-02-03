SDSU and USD Women renew rivalry on the court this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU and USD Women have reigned supreme in Summit League Women’s hoops over the years. This season looks to be no different as both have identical 6-0 league records heading into their rivalry showdown this weekend in Brookings.

First place in the Summit League is on the line this weekend when the USD women visit SDSU.

“I don’t think these games are just like every other game. They’re just as important as every other game, but the emotion and the feeling of it is different,” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston said.

One of the key challenges this weekend will be in the paint with Hannah Sjerven and Paiton Burckhard leading the battle in the post.

“They help, rotate, recover as well as anybody that we play. So they make it hard to get easy baskets and I think that’s where our strength has always been,” Johnston said.

“They’re so long. They got great size so they make it tough for you to score in the same way because of their length, their toughness and their determination,” USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable’s ability to score anywhere from the court has been key for the Coyotes offense this year.

“You can’t just say hey, if we take away one thing that’ll really slow them down because they’ve proven to score in multiple, multiple ways,” Johnston said.

Myah Selland does everything for the Jacks and her versatility on both ends of the floor will present several challenges for USD.

“You know she has the ability to shoot it from the arc, and shoots it well. She has the ability to drive it from the perimeter and kick to her teammates, or score it herself,” Plitzuweit said.

Though the crowd will be limited, it’ll still be the most hostile environment that USD has faced this season.

“We got to UMKC and there were no fans. We got to Western and there were no fans. We were scheduled to come home, obviously that got cancelled, and now it’s an opportunity to play in that environment,” Plitzuweit said.

If this weekend’s series is anything like these rivals past meetings, both games will be battles until the final buzzer sounds.

“Who can, you know make some key shots or some key plays at the right time, and that’s what I would assume these games will come down to as well,” Johnston said.

The Coyotes and Jacks will play both their games in Brookings this week. Game one is set to tip off Friday night at 5, with game two set for the same time on Saturday.