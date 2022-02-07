BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Christian Rozeboom was a four-year starter for South Dakota State, leaving as the program’s all-time leading tackler. Now he’s suiting up in football’s biggest game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Rozeboom’s college coaches spoke about what it’s been like watching one of their own compete at football’s highest level.

Christian Rozeboom’s accolades in college speak for them self and his coaches felt he had the potential to play football at the highest level.

“He was so explosive and so fast, and at our level of football, he dominated the position,” Stiegelmeier said.

Following his decorated career in Brookings, Rozeboom would go undrafted in 2020, eventually signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Honestly I was just hoping he would get his shot, because I knew if he were to get a shot, he’d make the most of the opportunity,” Jimmy Rogers said.

He spent his entire first season on the Rams practice squad. Rozeboom’s Super Bowl appearance this year nearly didn’t happen though after the Rams waived him following training camp this past August.

“He kind of bounced around there a little bit. He was with the Rams and then the Chiefs and he felt that was a better opportunity, and then the Rams called him back, it was a no-brainer,” Rogers said.

Rozeboom had finally found his spot, playing primarily on the Rams special teams.

“Knowing Christian I think he’s very thankful for the opportunity, every play, to be on the team, all those things. Christian is not a guy that has a big ego. He’s very humble and appreciates everything he gets,” Stiegelmeier said.

“I would try to watch him as much as possible. Obviously all you can see is his hair hanging out of his helmet, that’s the fastest way to identify where he’s at. Super excited for him,” Rogers said.

Rozeboom and the Rams would make it all the way to the NFC Championship when it dawned upon his former coach.

“Last week I was like, man if they win this game, Christian is going to the Super Bowl, how cool is that because there’s people that spend their whole life in the NFL with an unbelievable career but still don’t get to the biggest game that there is,” Rogers said.

Come Sunday, there’ll be plenty of people in Brookings rooting for the Rams.

“I’ll be rooting for Christian Rozeboom,” Stiegelmeier said.

“I’m a Bears fan and hopefully someday he can play for the Bears, but until then we’re rooting for him here,” Rogers said.

Rozeboom would actually make his NFL Regular season debut with the Chiefs back on October 24th. He re-signed with the Rams a week later, and has since appeared in 12 games with Los Angeles, including all 3 of their playoff matchups.