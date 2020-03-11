Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing total to 8
SDHSAA State basketball tournaments still on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDHSAA State Basketball tournaments scheduled for this weekend and next weekend are still on.

According to a press release from the SDHSAA, there was a consultation with the Department of Health, the Governor’s Office and the state tournament venues on Wednesday, and the games will continue as scheduled. They are asking those who are vulnerable or at-risk to avoid large events and cheer on your team from home.

The venues will be taking additional precautions with athletes, including frequent disinfection of game equipment such as, game balls, chairs and locker rooms. Teams won’t be engaging in pre-game and post game handshakes.

Stay with KELOLAND Sports for nightly highlights and updated brackets from the South Dakota State basketball tournaments.

