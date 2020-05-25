SDHSAA plans meeting for Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The South Dakota High School Activities Association will hold a special meeting this week to discuss summer contact guidance for sports and football classifications.

The Football Advisory Committee met at the request of the Board of Directors in early May, and requested the formation of a separate sub-committee to study football classifications. The board will consider that request and other action.

South Dakota currently has seven classes of high school football, but has been exploring options for a five-class system. The meeting is set for Thursday morning at 10 o’clock central time.