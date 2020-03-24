SDHSAA cancels spring sports until May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple announced Monday that all five year-end trophies for the 2019-20 season, which are normally awarded to league members following the conclusion of the academic and athletic year, will be displayed permanently at the league office.

The 2019-20 trophies will be displayed in the main lobby and include the following description: “The Display of the 2019-20 All-Sports Awards are dedicated to the student-athletes whose athletic seasons were impacted by the national shutdown of competition caused by the corona virus pandemic. The awards represent their earned right to compete and the legacy they leave behind.”

The five year-end trophies include the Commissioner’s Cup, the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award, the Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award, the Institutional Academic Achievement Award, and the Sportsmanship Award.

“As much as we want to, we cannot fill every void felt by our student-athletes during these unprecedented times, but we felt like they each deserved to be honored,” Douple said. “And, this small gesture hopefully reminds this group how much its competitive spirit will always be on display and never forgotten.”

Douple also added that the league’s communications staff will provide weekly “Senior Spotlight” features throughout the months of April and May. These spotlights will showcase some of the league’s seniors from each of the spring sports that had their seasons cancelled by the pandemic.