SDHSAA cancels spring sports until May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Governor Kristi Noem announced in a press conference on Tuesday a set of guidelines for South Dakota schools. Those guidelines were led by Noem wanting schools to cancel classes until May 1.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association announced they will be canceling all spring practices and competitions through Sunday, May 3.
The press release stated that the SDHSAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming days to decide on the 2020 Spring Sports season, as well as the suspended/postponed events of State Basketball, Visual Arts, Region Music and All-State Band.
The meeting will be held via teleconference and will be live streamed for the public.