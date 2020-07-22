SDHSAA Board of Directors approves plan to proceed with fall sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday to proceed as scheduled with fall sports.



The 8-0 vote follows Monday’s recommendation by the Fall Sports & Activities Task Force to proceed as planned. Executive Director Dan Swartos says no items of significance were changed from the task force’s proposal, which covered everything from player eligibility after testing positive for COVID-19 to fan attendance.

Boys & girls soccer, girls tennis, and competitive cheer & dance are set to begin practice on August 3rd, with football, volleyball, and boys & girls cross country to follow.