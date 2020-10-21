SDHSAA adjusts schedule for Saturday’s State Cross Country Meet

PIERRE, S.D. — Due to anticipated weather conditions in Rapid City for Saturday, the SDHSAA has amended the State Cross Country Meet schedule. Race times for Saturday’s event to be held at Hart Ranch Camping Resort are as follows:

Class B Girls 9:30 AM Mountain Time

Class B Boys 10:00 AM MT

Class AA Girls 11:45 AM MT

Class AA Boys 12:15 PM MT

Class A Girls 2:00 PM MT

Class A Boys 2:30 PM MT

“This change is being done after consulting with the National Weather Service and our Site Hosts in Rapid City to attempt to complete the event prior to a significant winter storm entering the Black Hills region on Saturday” stated Dr. John Krogstrand, SDHSAA Asst. Executive Director. “Our hope is the earlier start and shortened times between races allows us to still complete the event while also maintaining social distancing guidelines and health precautions.”

“Practice Day” at Hart Ranch for Friday is on as scheduled, weather permitting.

To help with social distancing and mitigation efforts, the SDHSAA requests that all fans wear masks and remain socially distant from one another during the event as possible. Additionally, teams and school personnel will not be allowed to enter the facility until the previous class’ boys race has begun (i.e.: AA teams not entering until after the Class B Boys race begins). Fans and teams attending the event are asked to enter the Hart Ranch facility from the west (Highway 16/Mt. Rushmore Road) and depart the facility to the east (Highway 79).

The Cheer & Dance Championships, slated to be held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, remain on as scheduled.