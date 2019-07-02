SDGA-Sanford Golf Series comes to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than sixty of the area’s best boys and girls high school golfers were in Sioux Falls on Monday competing in the SDGA-Sanford Golf series.

The series is in its first year, and designed for players that are hoping to play golf in college. Players either have to be invited or apply to play in the series. There are five one-day tournaments over a five-week period with players collecting points in each event, with the top 36 advancing to the Series Championship at Sutton Bay in late July. SDGA Executive Director Tom Jansa says what separates this tour from others is the quality of play, and the courses they get to play on.

“It’s a really great experience for them. We are getting on courses that normally don’t host our big 120 player junior events. This is a little different experience. Playing in threesomes and being able to play great golf courses, it’s really fun,” Jansa said.

Aberdeen’s Lucas Schaefbauer shot a six-under 66 to win the boys tournament, while Sioux Falls native Reese Jansa took home girls medalist honors with a one-over 73. The series continues next Monday at Dakota Dunes Country Club.