SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 2, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS ‘AA’
- Harrisburg (13) 15-0 65 1
- S.F. Jefferson 10-1 52 2
- S.F. Washington 7-2 39 3
- Watertown 10-3 26 4
- Aberdeen Central 10-3 12 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (8-4) 1
CLASS ‘A’
- S.F. Christian (13) 21-3 65 1
- Dakota Valley 10-4 51 2
- Wagner 15-3 35 3
- Dell Rapids 13-4 30 4
- Madison 14-2 11 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (25-5) 2; Miller (17-4) 1
CLASS ‘B’
- Warner (13) 28-0 65 1
- Chester Area 20-2 52 2
- Northwestern 19-5 36 3
- Colman-Egan 17-3 18 4
- Faith 17-0 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (15-3) 7; Wolsey-Wessington (21-2) 4