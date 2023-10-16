SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 16, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
- Harrisburg (11) 18-0 55 1
- S.F. Jefferson 16-1 44 2
- S.F. Washington 19-2 32 3
- Watertown 17-4 23 4
- Aberdeen Central 12-7 9 5
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (11-8) 1; O’Gorman (12-8) 1
CLASS A
- S.F. Christian (11) 28-3 55 1
- Dell Rapids 21-6 42 2
- Madison 17-3 33 3
- Dakota Valley 14-10 15 5
- R.C. Christian 29-5 12 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (18-5) 4; Miller (24-5) 2; Platte-Geddes (24-6) 1
CLASS B
- Warner (11) 31-0 55 1
- Chester Area 24-2 44 2
- Northwestern 25-6 32 3
- Colman-Egan 23-4 21 4
- Burke 23-3 10 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Wolsey-Wessington (23-3) 2; Faith (28-2) 1