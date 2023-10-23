SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 23, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS ‘AA’
- Harrisburg (12) 24-0 60 1
- S.F. Jefferson 19-1 48 2
- S.F. Washington 21-3 36 3
- Watertown 22-5 22 4
- O’Gorman 14-8 11 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (13-8) 3
CLASS ‘A’
- S.F. Christian (12) 28-4 60 1
- Dell Rapids 22-6 48 2
- Dakota Valley 14-10 20 4
- R.C. Christian 30-5 18 5
- Madison 18-7 17 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (26-6) 6; Elk Point-Jefferson (23-9) 4; Wagner (22-6) 3; Miller (24-6) 2; Groton Area (17-4) 1; Aberdeen Roncalli (17-5) 1
CLASS ‘B’
- Warner (12) 33-0 60 1
- Chester Area 25-2 48 2
- Northwestern 25-7 26 3
- Burke 28-3 22 5
- Colman-Egan 24-5 19 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Wolsey-Wessington (25-3) 4