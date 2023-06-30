SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the Ringneck Tournament concluded Friday evening at Sherman Park.

SD Thunder lost 8-1 to Top Gun Gold (NE). Top Gun scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings.

Sanford Sports White tied with Primetime 4-4. Sanford jumped on top early with three runs in the first inning. Primetime rallied in the second and took the lead on Skylar Wintle’s two-run bloop single. Sanford tied the game in the fourth before it was called due to the time restraint.

The tournament continues on Saturday.