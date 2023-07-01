SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SD Thunder and Brookings each suffered losses at the Ringneck Tournament Saturday.

SD Thunder fell to WF United from Fargo, N.D., 4-3. It was a back-and-forth game as the teams were tied multiple times throughout the contest. SD Thunder won its second game of the day 2-1 over Golden Girls.

Brookings dropped its contest against Top Gun Gold from Lincoln, Neb., 11-1. Top Gun played nine runs in the top of the second inning. The rally was capped off by Trinity Becher’s three-run homer.

Pool play concluded Saturday. Bracket play is slated for Sunday with the championship game set for 6:30 p.m.