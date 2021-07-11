SD Renegades win USA Girls State Fastpitch 18U tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The USA Girls Fastpitch state tournament began in Sioux Falls on Friday and after two days of pool play, Sunday it was time to crown a champion.

In U18, The SD Renegades would take on the SD Phoenix. If the Renegades wanted to win it all, they’d have to beat the Phoenix twice on Sunday. In game 1, they had their ace Heidi Vortherms on the bump and she was fantastic. Through 3 innings she hadn’t given up a run. It would continue in the 4th as she gets LaLynn Gohman swinging. She did her part on mound and the offense would do theirs. Ashton Dorman with a 3-run blast to give the Renegades the lead and they would win it 6-0, forcing a game two.

There was a game inbetween so, about an hour later, it was time for the title matchup. Vortherms was back on the mound for the Renegades. After fouling off 6 pitches, Sierra Browns finds a way to get on base in the 1st inning. But just like she did in game 1, Vortherms would not allow the Phoenix to get any real kind of momentum going. In the bottom of the first, with runners on second and third, Haley Grimmius blasted a three run homerun. The Renegades take an early 3-0 lead. In the top of the second, Verthorms contined her great pitching as she would lead the Renedages to the title by a final score of 5-2.