SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two teams remain undefeated, following the first day of play at the South Dakota State Softball Tournament in 18-U Division ‘A’.

The South Dakota Renegades and Sanford Sports Academy Red have yet to lose as both teams boast a 2-0 record.

Sanford Sports has scored 22 runs, while allowing just eight in their two wins. The Renegades have posted ten runs, while allowing just seven.

Bracket play will begin on Saturday and KELOLAND Sports will have coverage of multiple games.