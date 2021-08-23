SD Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Aug. 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll for the 2021 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, total points and final 2020 ranking. Final 2020 poll was taken at the end of the regular season.
CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (12) 60
2. S.F. Washington 47
3. S.F. Roosevelt 31
4. Harrisburg 20
5. Brandon Valley 13
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Stevens 3; Huron 2; Watertown 2; S.F. Lincoln 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 60
2. Dakota Valley 47
3. Winner 31
4. Madison 16
5. R.C. Christian 13
RECEIVING VOTES: Parker 11; Hill City 1; Hamlin 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (11) 59
2. Warner (1) 49
3. Chester Area 36
4. Bridgewater-Emery 20
5. Burke 8
RECEIVING VOTES: Faulkton Area 2; Aberdeen Roncalli 2; Arlington 1; Kimball-White Lake 1; Philip 1; Colman-Egan 1