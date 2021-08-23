SD Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Aug. 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll for the 2021 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, total points and final 2020 ranking. Final 2020 poll was taken at the end of the regular season.

CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (12)             60          
2. S.F. Washington           47          
3. S.F. Roosevelt               31          
4. Harrisburg      20          
5. Brandon Valley             13       
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Stevens 3; Huron 2; Watertown 2; S.F. Lincoln 2

CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12)        60          
2. Dakota Valley              47          
3. Winner            31          
4. Madison         16          
5. R.C. Christian 13          
RECEIVING VOTES: Parker 11; Hill City 1; Hamlin 1

CLASS B
1. Northwestern (11)      59          
2. Warner (1)     49          
3. Chester Area 36          
4. Bridgewater-Emery    20          
5. Burke               8             
RECEIVING VOTES: Faulkton Area 2; Aberdeen Roncalli 2; Arlington 1; Kimball-White Lake 1; Philip 1; Colman-Egan 1

