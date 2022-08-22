SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Preseason Volleyball Poll, as chosen by members of the South Dakota sports media. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, 2021 record, points and final 2021 ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O’Gorman (12) 23-4 64 2

2. S.F. Washington (1) 30-2 52 1

3. Brandon Valley 23-11 31 3

4. Harrisburg 20-11 22 RV

5. S.F. Jefferson 13-16 11 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (22-10) 8, Pierre (16-8) 3, S.F. Lincoln (21-12) 3, R.C. Stevens (16-18) 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (12) 35-4 64 1

2. Dakota Valley (1) 28-9 51 2

3. Wagner 28-8 22 RV

4. Garretson 29-2 19 3

5. R.C. Christian 25-10 16 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (34-5) 8, Elkton-Lake Benton (24-12) 8, Hamlin (27-8) 4, Madison (18-9) 2, Hill City (27-9) 1

CLASS B

1. Warner (12) 33-5 64 2

2. Colman-Egan 27-8 33 NR

3. Chester Area 28-6 29 RV

4. Northwestern 28-6 21 3

5. Wolsey-Wessington 27-5 18 5

Burke (29-11) 16, Bridgewater-Emery (1 first place vote, 28-1) 5, Faulkton Area (27-8) 3, Arlington (31-7) 2