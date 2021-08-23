SD Prep Media football poll — Aug. 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (8) 0-0 72
2. Brandon Valley (7) 0-0 69
3. Roosevelt (1) 0-0 45
4. O’Gorman 0-0 30
5. Jefferson 0-0 10
Receiving votes: Washington 8, Lincoln 6
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (13) 0-0 76
2. Brookings (2) 0-0 48
3. Yankton 0-0 39
4. Tea Area (1) 0-0 37
5. Watertown 0-0 14
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12, Mitchell 7, Sturgis 4, Huron 3.
Class 11A
1. Canton (9) 0-0 71
2. Dell Rapids (6) 0-0 61
3. Madison (1) 0-0 48
4. West Central 0-0 31
5. Dakota Valley 0-0 15
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Milbank 4, Custer 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (18) 1-0 90 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 72 2
3. Sioux Valley 0-1 49 3
4. Woon./Wess. Springs/SC 0-0 26 5
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 5, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, St. Thomas More 2, Mobridge-Pollock 1
Class 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (18) 1-0 90 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 0-1 58 2
3. Hanson 1-0 57 3
4. Hamlin 1-0 43 4
5. Garretson 1-0 11 NR
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 7, Viborg-Hurley 2, Chester Area 2.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (18) 1-0 90 2
2. Howard 1-0 63 3
3. Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 53 1
4. Herreid/Selby Area 1-0 44 4
5. Wall 1-0 9 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 8, Kimball/White Lake 3, Kadoka Area 1, Warner 1.
Class 9B
1. Harding Co./Bison (11) 1-0 82 2
2. Faulkton Area (6) 1-0 75 3
3. Alcester-Hudson 0-0 42 4
4. Sully Buttes 1-0 30 RV
5. Gayville-Volin (1) 1-0 28 NR
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 5, Avon 4, Faith 2, Hitchcock-Tulare 1, Potter County 1.