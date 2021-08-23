SD Prep Media football poll — Aug. 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- By the looks of it, the last week and a half of August may end up being the most active weather we've had all summer.

We've had areas of KELOLAND with scattered storms since Friday of last week. Unfortunately, we've also had severe weather with large hail and strong, damaging winds. While things will remain isolated for the beginning of the week, we do have better chances for rain late in the week and for the weekend. And the rain chances may extend going through the month of September.