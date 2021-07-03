SD Phoenix, Midwest United advance at Ringneck Softball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 44th Annual Ringneck Softball Tournament continued on Saturday with the pool play portion of the tournament concluding.

In the 18U Division, the South Dakota Phoenix began their tournament with two dominating wins. The Phoenix dominated their opening matchup, beating the Eau Claire Fury 20-0 on Friday. Saturday morning, they continued to roll, pitching a second consecutive shutout with a 9-0 win over the Nebraska Echoes.

In their final pool play matchup, the Phoenix faced Prodigy Easton Elite out of Lincoln, Nebraska. The Phoenix jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but saw that advantage dwindle to 1 run in the 3rd inning off a three-run home run by the Prodigy. But the Phoenix pitching staff was able to settle down from there, keeping Prodigy off the scoreboard the rest of the way as they picked up the 4-3 win, and clinched the top seed out of their pool.

The Midwest United opened their Ringneck Tournament with an 8-4 win over the Nebraska Swingers Friday night.

On Saturday, the United would tie PSA 18 Gold Patterson, and needed a win over the Fury Gold from Omaha, Neb. in their pool play finale to advance to the winner’s bracket. Midwest United jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but then had to withstand a Fury rally in the 6th and final inning, holding on for the 6-5 victory and earning the two-seed out of their pool and moving onto the championship bracket.

For complete Ringneck Tournament results, head to the tournament page here.