SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SD Phoenix picked up a narrow 4-3 win over the SD Renegades in the quarterfinal round of the USA Girls State Fastpitch Tournament.

SD Phoenix earned an 8-0 win in the first game of the day and then earned the quarterfinal win to advance to the winners bracket semifinals.

Midwest United will meet SD Phoenix on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the state championship.