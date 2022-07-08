SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Youth Fastpitch State Championships got underway today with action happening from sunrise to sunset. At Sherman Park in the U18 division the Hartford Sparx were taking on the SD Phoenix. In the 1st, the Sparx Addy Kramer would push one into right field for a single and that would allow Grace Harden to come home. So the Sparx would take an early 1-0 lead. But it was short lived. In the bottom half of the inning, Tevan Bryant would poke one to short, a nice defensive play was made but she would beat out the throw to first allowing Jaylee Stack to score tying the game at 1.

During the next batter up, Sam Mallinger would get a hold of one and it would short hop the wall; Ella Peterson would trot home, Phoenix with a 2-1 advantage. Still in the first, this time Sydney Grendler would come through with a base knock into center field, that would be good for 2 RBI’s giving the Phoenix a 4-1 at that point and they wouldn’t look back going on to win by a final of 12-2 over the Sparx