SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Ringneck Softball tournament made it’s annual return to Sherman park this weekend. 128 teams are in this year’s field as the tournament celebrates 45 years.

Several games were played in the 18U division on Saturday. You can see complete results below:

SD Phoenix cruised to 2-0 in pool play, following a blowout win over Nebraska Quakes. The Phoenix used a five run second inning to fuel a 10-0 win in four innings of play.

Nebraska Fury Gold completed a 2-0 pool play day on Saturday as they cruised to an 8-0 win over Fusion Heat (SD). Fury Gold is now 2-1 for the tournament.

The 18U bracket will be released Saturday night with those games beginning on Sunday.

The championship is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.