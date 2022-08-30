SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday, August 30 marks the day that all NFL teams must lower their roster to 53 players, and unfortunately, that has seen players with South Dakota connections turned to free agents.

Here is a look at some of the players waived or released as of August 30:

Chris Streveler, QB (USD) – New York Jets

Chris Oladokun, QB (SDSU) – Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Griffin Jr., DB (SDSU) – Tennessee Titans

Jack Cochrane, LB (USD) – Kansas City Chiefs

Nate Gerry, LB (Sioux Falls Washington-Nebraska) – Washington Commanders

Don Gardner, DB (SDSU) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Johnson, WR (SDSU) – Seattle Seahawks

Hometown-College in Parenthesis

The players above have been waived, but several of them are practice squad eligible. Many of them are expected to be signed to a practice squad.

There are still a handful of players, with South Dakota connections who are set to be on an NFL roster this fall.

Players on NFL Rosters:

Matt Farniok, OL (Sioux Falls Washington-Nebraska) – Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Goedert, TE (Britton, SD-SDSU) – Philadelphia Eagles

Derek Tuszka, DE (Warner, SD-NDSU) – Pittsburgh Steelers

Riley Rieff, OL (Parkston, SD-Iowa) – Chicago Bears

CJ Ham, FB (Augustana) – Minnesota Vikings

Trey Pipkins, OL (USF) – Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Rozeboom, LB (SDSU) – Los Angeles Rams

Pierre Strong Jr., SD (SDSU) – New England Patriots

Hometown-College in Parenthesis

The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 8.