SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday, August 30 marks the day that all NFL teams must lower their roster to 53 players, and unfortunately, that has seen players with South Dakota connections turned to free agents.
Here is a look at some of the players waived or released as of August 30:
- Chris Streveler, QB (USD) – New York Jets
- Chris Oladokun, QB (SDSU) – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Michael Griffin Jr., DB (SDSU) – Tennessee Titans
- Jack Cochrane, LB (USD) – Kansas City Chiefs
- Nate Gerry, LB (Sioux Falls Washington-Nebraska) – Washington Commanders
- Don Gardner, DB (SDSU) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cade Johnson, WR (SDSU) – Seattle Seahawks
Hometown-College in Parenthesis
The players above have been waived, but several of them are practice squad eligible. Many of them are expected to be signed to a practice squad.
There are still a handful of players, with South Dakota connections who are set to be on an NFL roster this fall.
Players on NFL Rosters:
- Matt Farniok, OL (Sioux Falls Washington-Nebraska) – Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas Goedert, TE (Britton, SD-SDSU) – Philadelphia Eagles
- Derek Tuszka, DE (Warner, SD-NDSU) – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Riley Rieff, OL (Parkston, SD-Iowa) – Chicago Bears
- CJ Ham, FB (Augustana) – Minnesota Vikings
- Trey Pipkins, OL (USF) – Los Angeles Chargers
- Christian Rozeboom, LB (SDSU) – Los Angeles Rams
- Pierre Strong Jr., SD (SDSU) – New England Patriots
Hometown-College in Parenthesis
The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 8.