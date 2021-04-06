SD native Tim Miles named San Jose State men’s basketball head coach

San Jose State has hired South Dakota native Tim Miles as their new men’s basketball coach.

Miles, the Doland native 24 years of head coaching experience with him to the South Bay, most recently at the University of Nebraska where he led the Cornhuskers from 2012-2019. During his time in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Miles graduated from the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., in 1989. He then earned his master’s degree in health and physical education from Northern State in 1990.

Following his stint at Nebraska Miles took a brief two-year pause from coaching, turning in his whistle for a microphone. He began working with the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports and FS1 as an analyst in 2019 and also lent his talents to a podcast called “Inside the Mind of Miles” as part of the “Field of 68” college basketball media network.