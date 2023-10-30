SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2023 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, record, points and previous ranking.

Teams in Class A and Class B begin post-season play this week, with Class AA teams having one more week of regular season before the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.

CLASS ‘AA’

Harrisburg (12) 25-0 60 1 S.F. Washington 22-3 46 3 S.F. Jefferson 19-2 38 2 Watertown 23-5 24 4 O’Gorman 14-9 12 5

CLASS ‘A’

S.F. Christian (12) 29-4 60 1 Dell Rapids 23-6 48 2 Dakota Valley 16-10 27 3 Madison 19-7 18 5 R.C. Christian 31-5 15 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (28-6) 6; Elk Point-Jefferson (24-9) 2; Wagner (23-6) 1; Miller (25-6) 1; Groton Area (18-4) 1; Aberdeen Roncalli (18-5) 1

CLASS ‘B’