SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 8 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys 

Class AA

1. Harrisburg (16) 6-1 80 1

2. Mitchell 7-1 60 2

3. Roosevelt 5-2 50 3

4. Watertown 5-2 24 NR

5. O’Gorman 4-3 10 4

Receiving votes: Lincoln 8, Washington 5, Brandon Valley 2, Jefferson 1. 

Class A

1. SF Christian (15) 6-0 79 1

2. Dakota Valley (1) 7-0 55 3

3. Hamlin 5-2 53 2

4. Sioux Valley 8-0 32 4

5. St. Thomas More 7-1 9 RV

Receiving votes: Pine Ridge 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Hot Springs 1. 

Class B

1. Castlewood (13) 6-0 76 2

2. De Smet (1) 7-1 45 1

3. White River (1) 8-1 37 4

4. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 26 3

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-1 25 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota (1) 17, Faith 12, Leola-Frederick Area 2. 

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (16) 6-0 80 1

2. Jefferson 7-1 50 4

3. Harrisburg 4-2 49 2

4. Mitchell 7-0 31 RV

5. Aberdeen Central 7-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Washington 12, Pierre 1. 

Class A

1. Sisseton (11) 8-0 73 2

2. Tea Area (5) 8-0 59 3

3. Wagner 6-1 46 1

4. Flandreau 6-0 38 4

5. Red Cloud 7-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Vermillion 6, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2. 

Class B

1. Centerville (11) 8-0 74 T-2

2. Ethan (3) 8-1 53 4

3. Lyman (2) 5-0 52 T-2

4. Wall 7-2 34 1

5. Arlington 7-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Warner 1. 