SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 15 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (14) 6-1 70 1
2. Mitchell 8-1 55 2
3. Roosevelt 5-2 43 3
4. O’Gorman 4-3 17 5
5. Washington 5-3 10 RV
Receiving votes: Lincoln 8, Watertown 7, Jefferson 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian (13) 7-0 69 1
2. Dakota Valley (1) 7-0 52 2
3. Hamlin 6-2 41 3
4. Sioux Valley 8-0 29 4
5. Pine Ridge 7-1 10 RV
Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 8, Hot Springs 1.
Class B
1. Castlewood (13) 8-0 68 1
2. De Smet 8-1 42 2
3. White River (1) 10-1 34 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 25 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 7-1 18 5
Receiving votes: Canistota 14, Leola-Frederick Area 4, Faith 4, Wessington Springs 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (14) 6-0 70 1
2. Jefferson 8-1 50 2
3. Harrisburg 4-2 37 3
4. Mitchell 8-0 31 4
5. Aberdeen Central 8-1 15 5
Receiving votes: Washington 6, Pierre 1.
Class A
1. Sisseton (11) 8-0 67 1
T-2. Tea Area (3) 8-1 44 2
T-2. Wagner 7-1 44 3
4. Flandreau 6-0 28 4
5. Red Cloud 9-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 4, Vermillion 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.
Class B
1. Centerville (9) 8-0 65 1
2. Ethan (3) 9-1 57 2
3. Lyman (1) 7-0 35 3
4. Wall 8-2 26 4
5. Arlington 8-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Harding County (1) 9, Faith 2.