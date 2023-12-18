The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys 

Class AA

1. Harrisburg (11) 3-0 67 2

2. Mitchell (3) 4-0 56 3

3. Roosevelt 2-1 41 1

4. O’Gorman 2-2 17 5

5. Lincoln 2-1 16 RV

Receiving votes: Jefferson 6, Huron 4, Pierre 2, Brandon Valley 1. 

Class A

1. SF Christian (13) 3-0 69 1

2. Hamlin 2-0 50 2

3. Dakota Valley (1) 4-0 48 3

4. Sioux Valley 2-0 26 4

5. Pine Ridge 4-0 10 RV

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6, Rapid City Christian 1. 

Class B

1. De Smet (13) 3-0 69 1

2. Castlewood (1) 3-0 52 2

3. Viborg-Hurley 3-0 36 4

4. White River 4-1 32 3

5. Faith 4-0 8 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Lower Brule 4, Ethan 3, Canistota 2. 

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (14) 4-0 70 1

2. Harrisburg 3-1 52 4

3. Washington 2-1 33 2

4. Jefferson 3-1 20 3

5. Aberdeen Central 4-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Mitchell 16. 

Class A

1. Wagner (12) 3-0 68 1

2. Sisseton (1) 4-0 54 2

3. Tea Area (1) 3-0 38 3

4. Flandreau 4-0 16 RV

5. Vermillion 3-1 14 4

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 10, Sioux Falls Christian 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Hamlin 1. 

Class B

1. Wall (9) 4-1 62 1

T-2. Lyman (2) 1-0 45 2

T-2. Centerville (2) 4-0 45 3

4. Ethan (1) 3-1 24 T-5

5. Arlington 4-1 18 T-5

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 11, Herreid/Selby Area 2, Freeman 2, Avon 1. 