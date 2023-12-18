The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (11) 3-0 67 2
2. Mitchell (3) 4-0 56 3
3. Roosevelt 2-1 41 1
4. O’Gorman 2-2 17 5
5. Lincoln 2-1 16 RV
Receiving votes: Jefferson 6, Huron 4, Pierre 2, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian (13) 3-0 69 1
2. Hamlin 2-0 50 2
3. Dakota Valley (1) 4-0 48 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-0 26 4
5. Pine Ridge 4-0 10 RV
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6, Rapid City Christian 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (13) 3-0 69 1
2. Castlewood (1) 3-0 52 2
3. Viborg-Hurley 3-0 36 4
4. White River 4-1 32 3
5. Faith 4-0 8 RV
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Lower Brule 4, Ethan 3, Canistota 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (14) 4-0 70 1
2. Harrisburg 3-1 52 4
3. Washington 2-1 33 2
4. Jefferson 3-1 20 3
5. Aberdeen Central 4-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Mitchell 16.
Class A
1. Wagner (12) 3-0 68 1
2. Sisseton (1) 4-0 54 2
3. Tea Area (1) 3-0 38 3
4. Flandreau 4-0 16 RV
5. Vermillion 3-1 14 4
Receiving votes: Red Cloud 10, Sioux Falls Christian 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Hamlin 1.
Class B
1. Wall (9) 4-1 62 1
T-2. Lyman (2) 1-0 45 2
T-2. Centerville (2) 4-0 45 3
4. Ethan (1) 3-1 24 T-5
5. Arlington 4-1 18 T-5
Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 11, Herreid/Selby Area 2, Freeman 2, Avon 1.