SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class AA Boys

1. Roosevelt (10) 1-0 69 2

2. Harrisburg (3) 1-0 57 3

3. Mitchell (1) 1-0 41 4

4. O’Gorman (1) 1-0 28 5

5. Jefferson 0-1 22 1

Receiving votes: Lincoln (1) 17, Stevens 4, Brandon Valley 2.

Class A Boys

1. SF Christian (14) 1-0 78 1

2. Hamlin (1) 1-0 60 2

3. Dakota Valley (1) 1-0 48 3

4. Sioux Valley 1-0 31 4

5. Dell Rapids 1-0 9 T-5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 4, Rapid City Christian 3, Hot Springs 3, Lennox 2, Pine Ridge 1, Madison 1.

Class B Boys

1. De Smet (13) 1-0 75 1

2. Castlewood (2) 1-0 55 2

3. White River 1-0 43 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 1-0 36 4

5. Lower Brule (1) 1-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Faith 5, Howard 2, Wessington Springs 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 2, Canistota 1.

Class AA Girls

1. O’Gorman (11) 1-0 69 1

2. Washington (4) 1-0 68 2

3. Jefferson (1) 1-0 53 3

4. Harrisburg 1-1 23 5

5. Aberdeen Central 2-0 11 NR

Receiving votes: Mitchell 7, Rapid City Stevens 7, Pierre 2.

Class A Girls

1. Wagner (14) 1-0 78 1

2. Sisseton (1) 3-0 55 2

3. Tea Area (1) 1-0 41 3

4. Vermillion 1-0 23 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Flandreau 9, Hamlin 8, Red Cloud 4, Hanson 1, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.

Class B Girls

1. Wall (15) 1-0 79 1

2. Lyman (1) 0-0 41 2

3. Centerville 1-0 32 T-5

4. Sully Buttes 2-0 27 T-5

T-5. Arlington 2-0 24 RV

T-5. Ethan 0-1 24 2

Receiving votes: Avon 11, Howard 2.