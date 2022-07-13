SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) has released the dates for this year’s high school football season and kick-off is just 37 days away.

Teams in the state have known their 2022 opponents for a few weeks, but we’re now getting a look at the dates and times of the 2022 high school football season.

Three games will be played on Thursday, August 18, with the full slate of contests getting underway on Friday, August 19. That will be the first KELOLAND SportsZone of the 2022 fall sports season.

August 19 will features games from class 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B. Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A will begin on Friday, August 26.

Important Dates – 2022 Season

Event Start Date 9-Man & 11B First Practice Thursday, August 4 11AAA, 11AA, 11A First Pracitce Monday, August 8 9-Man & 11B First Contests Thursday, August 18 11AAA, 11AA, 11A First Contests Thursday, August 25 11B & 9-Man First Round Playoffs Thursday, October 20 Quarterfinals Thursday, October 27 Semifinals Friday, November 4 State Championships November 10-12

This year’s State Championships schedule will look a little different than last years. Two games will be played Thursday, followed by three on Friday and two more on Saturday.

Courtesy: SDHSAA.com

You can view the schedules sorted by team by visiting the SDHSAA website.

