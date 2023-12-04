SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball poll was released on Monday.
Teams are ranked by points received and first place votes are in parentheses.
CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS
1. Jefferson (3) 38
2. Roosevelt (4) 36
3. Harrisburg (3) 35
4. Mitchell (1) 29
5. O’Gorman (1) 19
Receiving votes: Lincoln (1) 18, Brandon Valley 16, Yankton 3, Stevens 1.
CLASS ‘A’ BOYS
1. SF Christian (10) 60
2. Hamlin (1) 36
3. Dakota Valley (2) 29
4. Sioux Valley 16
T-5. Lennox 14
T-5. Dell Rapids 14
Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 12, St. Thomas More 5, Hot Springs 4, Madison 4, Pine Ridge 1.
CLASS ‘B’ BOYS
1. De Smet (10) 60
2. Castlewood (2) 3
3. White River 33
4. Viborg-Hurley 26
5. Lower Brule (1) 14
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 7, Gregory 6, Howard 6, Faith 4, Canistota 2, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Wessington Springs 1.
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
1. O’Gorman (7) 51
2. Washington (4) 46
3. Jefferson (1) 44
4. Pierre (1) 23
5. Harrisburg 19
Receiving votes: Mitchell 9, Stevens 2, Roosevelt 1.
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
1. Wagner (10) 62
2. Sisseton (1) 30
3. Tea Area (2) 21
4. Vermillion 19
5. Sioux Falls Christian 18
Receiving votes: Flandreau 17, Hamlin 10, Red Cloud 7, St. Thomas More 7, Florence-Henry 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Lakota Tech 1.
CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS
1. Wall (9) 55
2. Ethan (2) 45
3. Lyman (1) 22
4. Howard 17
T-5. Centerville (1) 14
T-5. Sully Buttes 14
Receiving votes: Avon 12, Arlington 10, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Castlewood 2.