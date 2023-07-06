RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –For the first time, a Rapid City Stevens player was awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota for Boys Soccer.

Zack Williams, who is now graduated, received this honor earlier in the summer.

“Zack is an exceptionally skilled player. He knows the game of soccer very well. And so having a player like him on the field obviously just brings the level of play up for everybody,” Stevens Soccer Head Coach Jeffrey Fierro said.

From leading goal scorer to making a position change to defense as a senior, Zack Williams laid it all out on the field during his high school career.

“I was really excited because it was a goal I was shooting for since my sophomore year, And when I saw the news the morning of me getting elected as Gatorade Player of the Year, I was just so thrilled because it just felt good, you know that all my hard work paid off,” SD Gatorade Player of the Year Zack Williams said.

A decorated high school career that capped off with a state championship, Gatorade Player of the Year that we’re talking about, as well as a three-time First Team All-State. Zack Williams looks to the future now in college.

Zack will be attending Metro State University in Colorado, a school that grabbed his attention right away.

“Metro kind of stood out to me just because it was nice that I can get away from home, and obviously, Coach Nick. I loved his tenacity and the way he views the game. He brought me in and made me feel really special. And the facilities were pretty top class, the field is brand new, the locker rooms nice,” Williams said.

Coach Fierro appreciates a local player’s talent being recognized at such a high level, especially since Zach is the first soccer player to represent his school.

“For him to be recognized in that way from an outside entity. We know how good he is, we know how great of a player he is, we know how great of a teammate he is. But to have the Gatorade Player of the Year committee, to select him is definitely an honor,” Fierro said.

As Zack leaves behind a high school legacy, he now looks to take on the next stage in his soccer career.

Zach will also continue his education as he looks to earn his degree in finance.