SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (18) 9-0 90 1

2. Harrisburg 7-2 70 3

3. O’Gorman 7-2 54 2

4. Brandon Valley 6-3 37 4

5. Jefferson 6-3 19 5

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18) 8-1 90 1

2. Yankton 8-1 72 2

3. Tea Area 6-3 54 3

4. Watertown 6-3 36 4

5. Aberdeen Central 4-5 17 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (18) 9-0 90 1

2. West Central 8-1 68 2

3. Canton 7-2 56 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 7-2 38 4

5. Dakota Valley 6-3 15 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 3.