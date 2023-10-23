SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (18) 9-0 90 1
2. Harrisburg 7-2 70 3
3. O’Gorman 7-2 54 2
4. Brandon Valley 6-3 37 4
5. Jefferson 6-3 19 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (18) 8-1 90 1
2. Yankton 8-1 72 2
3. Tea Area 6-3 54 3
4. Watertown 6-3 36 4
5. Aberdeen Central 4-5 17 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (18) 9-0 90 1
2. West Central 8-1 68 2
3. Canton 7-2 56 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 7-2 38 4
5. Dakota Valley 6-3 15 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 3.