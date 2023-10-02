SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 2 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Lincoln (20) 6-0 100 1
2. O’Gorman 5-1 79 2
3. Jefferson 4-2 48 3
4. Harrisburg 4-2 40 4
5. Brandon Valley 4-2 33 5
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (19) 5-1 99 1
2. Yankton (1) 5-1 81 2
3. Tea Area 4-2 59 3
4. Watertown 4-2 41 4
5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 11 RV
Receiving votes: Spearfish 9
CLASS 11A
1. Dell Rapids (20) 6-0 100 1
2. West Central 6-0 79 2
3. Canton 4-2 56 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 4-2 35 4
5. Lennox 5-1 30 5
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (17) 6-0 96 1
2. Sioux Valley (3) 7-0 82 2
3. Hot Springs 5-1 50 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 5-1 43 4
5. Deuel 7-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 4, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 3, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2
CLASS 9AA
1. Parkston (19) 7-0 99 1
2. Howard (1) 6-1 67 3
3. Hamlin 6-1 64 2
4. Wall 6-1 43 4
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 5-1 22 5
Receiving votes: Hanson 5
CLASS 9A
1. Warner (20) 6-0 100 1
2. Canistota 6-1 71 3
3. Philip 6-0 50 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 7-0 42 5
5. Harding County/Bison 6-1 36 2
Receiving votes: Deubrook Area 1
CLASS 9B
1. Faulkton Area (20) 6-1 100 1
2. De Smet 5-1 80 2
3. Avon 5-2 49 3
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 4-2 41 4
5. Corsica-Stickney 4-2 21 5
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1