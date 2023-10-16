SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
As the playoffs are set to begin in 11B and 9-man, this is the final set of rankings for those four classes.
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (21) 8-0 105 1
2. O’Gorman 7-1 84 2
3. Harrisburg 6-2 62 4
4. Brandon Valley 5-3 43 5
5. Jefferson 5-3 21 3
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 7-1 104 1
2. Yankton (1) 7-1 85 2
3. Tea Area 5-3 58 3
4. Watertown 6-2 47 4
5. Aberdeen Central 4-4 21 5
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (21) 8-0 105 1
2. West Central 7-1 80 2
3. Canton 6-2 65 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 6-2 44 4
5. Dakota Valley 6-2 11 RV
Receiving votes: Lennox 10
Class 11B
1. Winner (20) 8-0 104 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 8-0 85 2
3. Hot Springs 7-1 53 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-1 45 4
5. Deuel 8-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 3, Rapid City Christian 1
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (20) 8-0 104 1
2. Howard (1) 7-1 78 2
3. Hamlin 7-1 63 3
4. Wall 7-1 43 4
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Hanson 3, Bon Homme 1, Stanley County 1
Class 9A
1. Warner (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Philip 8-0 74 3
3. Alcester-Hudson 8-0 61 4
4. Canistota 6-2 45 2
5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 30 5
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (20) 7-1 104 1
2. Avon (1) 6-2 74 3
3. De Smet 6-2 68 2
4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 45 4
5. Herreid/Selby Area 7-2 24 5