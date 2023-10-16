SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

As the playoffs are set to begin in 11B and 9-man, this is the final set of rankings for those four classes.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (21) 8-0 105 1

2. O’Gorman 7-1 84 2

3. Harrisburg 6-2 62 4

4. Brandon Valley 5-3 43 5

5. Jefferson 5-3 21 3

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 7-1 104 1

2. Yankton (1) 7-1 85 2

3. Tea Area 5-3 58 3

4. Watertown 6-2 47 4

5. Aberdeen Central 4-4 21 5

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (21) 8-0 105 1

2. West Central 7-1 80 2

3. Canton 6-2 65 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 6-2 44 4

5. Dakota Valley 6-2 11 RV

Receiving votes: Lennox 10

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 8-0 104 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 8-0 85 2

3. Hot Springs 7-1 53 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-1 45 4

5. Deuel 8-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 3, Rapid City Christian 1

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (20) 8-0 104 1

2. Howard (1) 7-1 78 2

3. Hamlin 7-1 63 3

4. Wall 7-1 43 4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Hanson 3, Bon Homme 1, Stanley County 1

Class 9A

1. Warner (21) 8-0 105 1

2. Philip 8-0 74 3

3. Alcester-Hudson 8-0 61 4

4. Canistota 6-2 45 2

5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 30 5

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (20) 7-1 104 1

2. Avon (1) 6-2 74 3

3. De Smet 6-2 68 2

4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 45 4

5. Herreid/Selby Area 7-2 24 5