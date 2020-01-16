Scott Owens named to 2020 All-American Game staff

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – USA Hockey announced that Sioux Falls Stampede head coach Scott Owens will serve as an honorary coach at the annual 2020 BioSteel All-American Game next Monday, Jan. 20 in Plymouth, Mich. Owens and Muskegon Lumberjacks head coach Mike Hamilton will join Team Gomez headed by two-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Gomez. The game will feature the top American-born prospects eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft versus the National Development Team Program under-18 team.

Scott Owens is currently in his fifth season as head coach of the Stampede. During his tenure behind the bench, Owens has guided the team to a 147-111-17 overall record, including a Clark Cup championship during the 2018-19 season. He previously coached eight seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Madison Capitols and Des Moines Buccaneers between 1986 and 1999 for a combined 301-148-26 overall league record.

His numerous accolades for the league include USHL General Manager of the Year three times during the 1986-87, 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons, USHL Head Coach of the Year in 1987-88, a Clark Cup championship with the Buccaneers in 1999, two Anderson Cups in 1997-98 and 1998-99, and a Jr. A National Championship in 1998.

Owens also spent 15 years as head coach at Colorado College between 1999 and 2014.

The BioSteel All-American Game, formally known as the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game and in lieu of the annual USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, is to be played at USA Hockey Arena and will be televised on the NHL Network. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT.