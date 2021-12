KELOLAND.com uses the ScoreStream services to display area sports scores for both high school and college teams. ScoreStream is a crowd sourced platform built on a network of coaches, parents, or even fans of teams that enter game schedules and report scores.

If your team is missing from our scoreboard, you can join ScoreStream (it’s free) and report for your team. Just follow this link to learn how to become your team’s GM! https://scorestream.com/become-a-team-general-manager