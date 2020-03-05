Wednesday night scoreboard – March 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Wednesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Baseball

SDSU 10 vs. Minnesota 8

College Softball

Northwestern 5 vs. Trinity Christian 0

High School Basketball

Iowa

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A

State Quarterfinal

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53

Bishop Garrigan 55, Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Newell-Fonda 77, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47

Saint Ansgar 51, Montezuma 46

Class 2A

State Quarterfinal

North Linn, Troy Mills 49, Western Christian 44

West Hancock, Britt 57, Logan-Magnolia 31

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A Substate 2

Final

Ballard 65, Clear Lake 56

Class 3A Substate 5

Final

Clear Creek-Amana 79, Assumption, Davenport 66

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 2

Quarterfinal

Chaska 45, Bloomington Jefferson 36

Eden Prairie 94, Chanhassen 61

Prior Lake 72, Minnetonka 44

Shakopee 70, Edina 52

4A Section 4

Quarterfinal

Cretin-Derham Hall 83, St. Paul Central 69

East Ridge 81, Stillwater 47

Tartan 65, North St. Paul 53

Woodbury 48, White Bear Lake 44

4A Section 5

Quarterfinal

Champlin Park 50, Osseo 47

Mounds View 65, Irondale 56, OT

Park Center 87, Centennial 49

Spring Lake Park 79, Roseville 45

4A Section 6

Quarterfinal

Hopkins 89, Minneapolis South 49

Robbinsdale Cooper 84, Minneapolis Southwest 64

St. Louis Park 73, Minneapolis Washburn 70

Wayzata 56, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, OT

4A Section 7

Quarterfinal

Andover 63, Coon Rapids 56

Duluth East 80, Anoka 60

Forest Lake 60, Blaine 56

3A Section 2

Quarterfinal

Hutchinson 82, Mankato West 78

Mankato East 93, New Ulm 38

Marshall 68, Worthington 35

St. Peter 78, Willmar 63

3A Section 3

Second Round

Bloomington Kennedy 60, St. Croix Lutheran 56

Holy Angels 83, St. Paul Harding 61

Richfield 63, Henry Sibley 30

South St. Paul 68, St. Paul Highland Park 52

3A Section 4

Quarterfinal

Columbia Heights 77, Mahtomedi 70, OT

St. Anthony 73, St. Paul Johnson 66

Totino-Grace 74, Hill-Murray 55

3A Section 6

First Round

DeLaSalle 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 23

Minneapolis Henry 68, Orono 58

Mound Westonka 65, Minneapolis Edison 51

Waconia 65, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55

3A Section 7

Quarterfinal

Grand Rapids 57, Chisago Lakes 50

Hermantown 87, North Branch 72

Hibbing 72, Cloquet 60

Princeton 87, Duluth Denfeld 45

1A Section 1

Quarterfinal

Blooming Prairie 72, Southland 50

Grand Meadow 40, Schaeffer Academy 38

Hayfield 60, Rushford-Peterson 48

1A Section 7

Second Round

Carlton 69, South Ridge 66

Cherry 75, Silver Bay 64

Deer River 84, Bigfork 47

Ely 84, Hill City 44

Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Northland 60

Nashwauk-Keewatin 78, Littlefork-Big Falls 37

North Woods 93, Cook County 67

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 3

Championship

Lakeville North 53, Rosemount 44

2A Section 5

Semifinal

Providence Academy 67, Holy Family Catholic 39

Watertown-Mayer 52, Annandale 35

2A Section 6

Semifinal

Albany 56, Royalton 49

Sauk Centre 58, Pine City 28

2A Section 7

Semifinal

Duluth Marshall 50, Esko 46

Pequot Lakes 63, Virginia 49

2A Section 8

Semifinal

Fergus Falls 89, Roseau 59

Pelican Rapids 51, Hawley 42

1A Section 5

Semifinal

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58

Ogilvie 56, Onamia 53

1A Section 6

Semifinal

Henning 38, Underwood 28

West Central 56, Hancock 43