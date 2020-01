SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Wednesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

USD 71 vs. Omaha 39

DWU 69 vs. Jamestown 57

Briar Cliff 80 vs. Mount Marty 61

Concordia 91 vs. Northwestern 76

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 76 vs. Oral Roberts 61

Jamestown 82 vs. DWU 75

Briar Cliff 100 vs. Mount Marty 90

Concordia 86 vs. Northwestern 82