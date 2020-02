SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Wednesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

NSIC Tournament

USF 83 vs. Minot State 52

Augustana 75 vs. Bemidji State 56

Northern State 72 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 68 (F/OT)

UMary 84 vs. SMSU 74

GPAC Tournament

Dordt 75 vs. DWU 55

Morningside 90 vs. Northwestern 87 (F/OT)

Men’s Basketball

NSIC Tournament

Northern State 79 vs. SMSU 67

GPAC Tournament

DWU 90 vs. Jamestown 75