Wednesday night scoreboard – December 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Wednesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 75 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 56

Morningside 101 vs. Dakota State 45

Westcliff 62 vs. Northwestern 57

Women’s Basketball

USF 79 vs. Truman State 62

Florida National 60 vs. DWU 56

Morningside 104 vs. Dakota State 57

Boys Basketball

LNI

White River 94 vs. Santee 34

Todd County 59 vs. Custer 54

Pine Ridge 82 vs. St. Francis 64

Tiospa Zina 68 vs. Marty 52

Crow Creek 67 vs. Oelrichs 42

Girls Basketball

LNI

Crow Creek 76 vs. Omaha Nation 40

White River 75 vs. Oelrichs 25