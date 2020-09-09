Tuesday night scoreboard – September 8th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Tennis

O’Gorman 8 vs. Yankton 1

Girls Soccer

Lincoln 3 vs. Washington 0

Brandon Valley 4 vs. Brookings 0

Garretson 2 vs. West Central 0

Rapid City Stevens 3 vs. Rapid City Central 0

Sturgis 3 vs. St. Thomas More 1

Tea Area 0 vs. Yankton 0

Harrisburg 5 vs. Watertown 1

Boys Soccer

Watertown 11 vs. Harrisburg 1

Rapid City Stevens 2 vs. Rapid City Central 0

St. Thomas More 2 vs. Sturgis 2

Brandon Valley 7 vs. Brookings 0

High School Softball

Yankton 10 vs. Washington 0

Yankton 10 vs. Washington 8

College Volleyball

DWU 3 vs. Presentation 1 (21-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-9)

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8

Burke def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 25-10, 25-22

Chester Area def. Baltic, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23

Colman-Egan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 25-9, 25-14

Colome def. Lyman, 25-19, 25-22, 25-9

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-15, 25-8

Deubrook def. Flandreau, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 16-14

Deuel def. De Smet, 15-25, 25-19, 25-22, 26-28, 15-11

Edgemont def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-10, 15-25, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11

Faith def. Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., 25-19, 25-12, 25-20

Faulkton Area def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-16, 25-10

Freeman def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11

Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17

Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-21, 25-8, 25-27, 16-25, 15-6

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-3, 25-14, 25-17

Howard def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-10, 25-19

Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

Lemmon def. McIntosh, 25-10, 25-19, 25-14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Ethan, 21-25, 25-15, 24-26, 28-26, 15-8

North Central Co-Op def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20

Potter County def. Timber Lake, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 26-24

Redfield def. Leola/Frederick, 23-25, 25-10, 25-8, 25-23

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Huron, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-8

Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 17-15

St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 25-10, 18-25, 25-20

Sturgis Brown def. Custer, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18

Tea Area def. Lennox, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 14-25, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 16-14

Warner def. Miller, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Watertown def. Brookings, 26-24, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19

West Central def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 25-12

Winner def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-3, 25-10