Tuesday night scoreboard – September 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Tennis

Lincoln 7 vs. O’Gorman 2

Boys Golf

Metro Conference

1 O’Gorman 317

2 Lincoln 318

3 Roosevelt 329

4 Brandon Valley 357

5 Washington 362

*Medalist: Nash Stenberg (Lincoln) 74

Boys Soccer

Rapid City Stevens 1 vs. Spearfish 1

Yankton 1 vs. Pierre 0

Brookings 11 vs. Mitchell 2

Lincoln 3 vs. Harrisburg 0

Belle Fourche 10 vs. Hot Springs 0

Douglas 2 vs. Sturgis 1

Girls Soccer

Brookings 4 vs. Mitchell 4

Rapid City Stevens 5 vs. Spearfish 0

Pierre 5 vs. Yankton 0

West Central 1 vs. O’Gorman 1

Harrisburg 1 vs. Lincoln 0

Vermillion 1 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 1

High School Volleyball

Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25

Brookings def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23

Corsica-Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-7, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12

Faulkton Area def. Langford Area, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 25-9, 25-18, 25-17

Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19

Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-3, 25-7

Harding County def. Dupree, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Tri-Valley, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12

Lemmon def. Bison, 24-18, 26-24, 25-11

Lennox def. Beresford, 30-28, 26-28, 26-24, 1-0

Madison def. Parker, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22

Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

North Central Co-Op def. Leola/Frederick, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-11, 25-9, 25-5

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Centerville, 11-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Webster Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 15-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13

West Central def. Canton, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17

White River def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18