Tuesday night scoreboard – September 29th

Scoreboard
Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-tennis_1529437992922.jpg
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Tennis
Lincoln 7 vs. O’Gorman 2

Boys Golf
Metro Conference
1 O’Gorman 317
2 Lincoln 318
3 Roosevelt 329
4 Brandon Valley 357
5 Washington 362
*Medalist: Nash Stenberg (Lincoln) 74

Boys Soccer
Rapid City Stevens 1 vs. Spearfish 1
Yankton 1 vs. Pierre 0
Brookings 11 vs. Mitchell 2
Lincoln 3 vs. Harrisburg 0
Belle Fourche 10 vs. Hot Springs 0
Douglas 2 vs. Sturgis 1

Girls Soccer
Brookings 4 vs. Mitchell 4
Rapid City Stevens 5 vs. Spearfish 0
Pierre 5 vs. Yankton 0
West Central 1 vs. O’Gorman 1
Harrisburg 1 vs. Lincoln 0
Vermillion 1 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 1

High School Volleyball
Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25

Brookings def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23

Corsica-Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-7, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12

Faulkton Area def. Langford Area, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 25-9, 25-18, 25-17

Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19

Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-3, 25-7

Harding County def. Dupree, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Tri-Valley, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12

Lemmon def. Bison, 24-18, 26-24, 25-11

Lennox def. Beresford, 30-28, 26-28, 26-24, 1-0

Madison def. Parker, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22

Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

North Central Co-Op def. Leola/Frederick, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-11, 25-9, 25-5

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Centerville, 11-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Webster Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 15-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13

West Central def. Canton, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17

White River def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests