Tuesday night scoreboard – September 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 7 vs. O’Gorman 2
Boys Golf
Metro Conference
1 O’Gorman 317
2 Lincoln 318
3 Roosevelt 329
4 Brandon Valley 357
5 Washington 362
*Medalist: Nash Stenberg (Lincoln) 74
Boys Soccer
Rapid City Stevens 1 vs. Spearfish 1
Yankton 1 vs. Pierre 0
Brookings 11 vs. Mitchell 2
Lincoln 3 vs. Harrisburg 0
Belle Fourche 10 vs. Hot Springs 0
Douglas 2 vs. Sturgis 1
Girls Soccer
Brookings 4 vs. Mitchell 4
Rapid City Stevens 5 vs. Spearfish 0
Pierre 5 vs. Yankton 0
West Central 1 vs. O’Gorman 1
Harrisburg 1 vs. Lincoln 0
Vermillion 1 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 1
High School Volleyball
Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25
Brookings def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23
Corsica-Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-7, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12
Faulkton Area def. Langford Area, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 25-9, 25-18, 25-17
Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-3, 25-7
Harding County def. Dupree, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Tri-Valley, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12
Lemmon def. Bison, 24-18, 26-24, 25-11
Lennox def. Beresford, 30-28, 26-28, 26-24, 1-0
Madison def. Parker, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22
Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16
North Central Co-Op def. Leola/Frederick, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-11, 25-9, 25-5
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Centerville, 11-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
Webster Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 15-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13
West Central def. Canton, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17
White River def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18