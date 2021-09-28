Tuesday night scoreboard – September 28

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota moved to 2-0 in Summit League play by hitting a season-high .427 and making quick work of North Dakota State in front of nearly 1,000 fans Tuesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Scores went 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18.

The Coyotes moved to 5-6 overall while sending the Bison (6-9, 0-3 Summit) to their sixth straight defeat. Both teams began a stretch of three matches in five days. South Dakota travels to Oral Roberts Thursday and Kansas City Saturday.