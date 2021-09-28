Tuesday night scoreboard – September 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3 NDSU 0
SDSU 3 UND 1
High School Volleyball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 25-19, 7-25, 25-7, 26-24
Avon def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23
Bridgewater-Emery def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
Britton-Hecla def. Sisseton, 25-20, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-3
Brookings def. Watertown, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23
Canton def. West Central, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19
Corsica/Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 28-26
DeSmet def. Clark/Willow Lake, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10
Dell Rapids def. McCook Central/Montrose, 19-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10
Faulkton def. Langford, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Gayville-Volin def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 29-31, 25-12, 25-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13
Hill City def. Philip, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15
Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-10, 25-7, 25-17
Kimball/White Lake def. Lyman, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19
Lemmon def. Bison, 13-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8
Lennox def. Beresford, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21
Madison def. Parker, 15-25, 25-27, 25-10, 25-13, 15-4
Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 19-17
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21
Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 26-28, 15-10
Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Pierre def. Rapid City Christian, 21-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty Indian, 25-12, 25-11, 25-10
Wagner def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-22, 25-9
Wall def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-19, 14-25, 25-15
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21
Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Edgemont Triangular
Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12
Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 10 Mitchell 0
Belle Fourche 8 Hot Springs 0
Huron 5 Pierre 1
Jefferson 2 Harrisburg 0
Sturgis 3 Douglas/RCC 1
Tea Area 2 O’Gorman 1
Vermillion 7 Freeman Academy 0
Washington 4 Brookings 1
Yankton 1 Roosevelt 0
Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 6 Mitchell 2
Harrisburg 5 Jefferson 1
O’Gorman 1 West Central 0
Pierre 5 Huron 0
Roosevelt 3 Yankton 1
Sioux Falls Christian 4 Vermillion 1
Spearfish 8 St. Thomas More 1
Sturgis 1 Douglas/RCC 0
Washington 5 Brookings 2
Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 6 Lincoln 3
ESD Tournament Team Results
|Mitchell
|296.5
|Yankton
|219
|Harrisburg
|204.5
|Aberdeen Central
|182.5
|Watertown
|181.5
|Pierre
|107.5
|Brandon Valley
|86.5
|Huron
|11.5
|Brookings
|0
Boys Cross Country
Sioux Valley Cross Country Meet Team Results
1. Clark/Willow Lake 21
2. Madison 36
3. Flandreau 46
4. Deuel 61
5. Sioux Valley 86
6. Webster Area 97
7. Great Plains Lutheran 118
Girls Cross Country
Sioux Vallley Cross Country Meet Team Results
1. Flandreau 29
2. Sioux Valley 30
3. Great Plains Lutheran 44
4. Clark/Willow Lake 56
5. Madison 77
6. Webster Area 99