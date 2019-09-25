Tuesday night scoreboard – September 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

Northwestern 3 vs. DWU 1 (25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24)

Boys Golf

City Tournament

Team (Round 3) Final

1 Lincoln (295) 907

2 Roosevelt (291) 914

3 O’Gorman (301) 927

4 Washington (358) 1101

*Medalist: Nash Stenberg (Lincoln) (75) 218

Boys Soccer

Spearfish 5 vs. Belle Fourche 1

Roosevelt 6 vs. Watertown 3

Mitchell 1 vs. James Valley Christian 1

Yankton 4 vs. Brookings 2

Sturgis 2 vs. St. Thomas More 0

O’Gorman 3 vs. Harrisburg 0

Brandon Valley 1 vs. Huron 0

Girls Soccer

Rapid City Stevens 2 vs. Rapid City Central 0

Sioux Falls Christian 1 vs. West Central 0

O’Gorman 1 vs. Harrisburg 0

Roosevelt 2 vs. Watertown 2

Brandon Valley 7 vs. Huron 0

Yankton 2 vs. Brookings 0

Cheer

Huron Invitational

1 Harrisburg 240.5

2 Washington 235

3 Brookings 223

Dance

Huron Invitational

1 Washington 274.33

2 Huron 248.83

3 Yankton 235.17

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Aberdeen Christian def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24

Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13

Burke def. Platte-Geddes, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Canistota, 25-9, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-8

Dupree def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-11, 25-10, 25-16

Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Baltic, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18

Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 25-6

Freeman def. Scotland, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-7, 25-19, 25-10

Langford Area def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9

Lennox def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17

Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-22, 25-15, 25-7

Menno def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 16-25, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14

Milbank Area def. Sioux Valley, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10

Miller def. Redfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

New Underwood def. Newell, 25-16, 25-7, 25-19

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-1, 25-6, 25-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Flandreau Indian, 25-8, 25-10, 25-6

Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17

Red Cloud def. Douglas, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13

Tea Area def. Vermillion, 22-25, 10-25, 25-20, 25-12, 15-8

Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Tri-Valley def. Canton, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 25-12

Waverly-South Shore def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20



