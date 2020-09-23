Tuesday night scoreboard – September 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Golf

City Tournament

Team (Round 3) Final

1 O’Gorman (305) 907

2 Lincoln (321) 939

3 Roosevelt (316) 951

4 Washington (367) 1072

*Medalist: William Sanford (O’Gorman) (72) 217

Boys Soccer

Aberdeen Central 12 vs. Harrisburg 0

Spearfish 3 vs. Belle Fourche 0

Huron 4 vs. Brandon Valley 2

Mitchell 2 vs. James Valley Christian 2

Sioux Falls Christian 8 vs. Vermillion 2

Girls Soccer

Brandon Valley 13 vs. Huron 0

Spearfish 9 vs. Belle Fourche 0

Yankton 4 vs. Brookings 3

Aberdeen Central 2 vs. Harrisburg 1

Rapid City Stevens 3 vs. Rapid City Central 3

West Central 2 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 1

St. Thomas More 3 vs. Sturgis 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Christian def. Waubay/Summit, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Baltic def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 14-25, 15-11

Chester Area def. Parker, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22

Clark/Willow Lake def. Lake Preston, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Howard, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

Deubrook Area def. Deuel, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-20, 25-17

Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-10, 25-16, 25-19

Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9, 25-18

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-4, 25-13, 25-7

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-8, 25-14, 25-14

James Valley Christian def. De Smet, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Langford Area def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17

Lennox def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 14-25, 25-12, 25-11

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-7, 25-5, 25-9

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Mitchell, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13

Tea Area def. Vermillion, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10

Tri-Valley def. Canton, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

Warner def. Groton Area, 25-6, 25-6, 25-8